Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 23
The 2023 edition of the Egg Bowl takes place on Thursday, November 23 with the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (9-2) visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-6) at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The Rebels are favorites, by 11.5 points. An over/under of 55.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Starkville, Mississippi
- Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ole Miss Moneyline
|Mississippi State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ole Miss (-11.5)
|55.5
|-450
|+340
|FanDuel
|Ole Miss (-12.5)
|55.5
|-500
|+375
Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends
- Ole Miss has covered five times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Rebels have covered the spread twice when favored by 11.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
- Mississippi State has covered three times in 11 chances against the spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have been an underdog by 11.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
