The Clemson Tigers (4-0) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the Alcorn State Braves (1-6) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Alcorn State vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

ACCN

Alcorn State Stats Insights

Alcorn State is 0-3 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.

The Braves are the 287th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 276th.

The Braves put up an average of 69.1 points per game, just 2.8 more points than the 66.3 the Tigers give up.

Alcorn State is 1-4 when it scores more than 66.3 points.

Alcorn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Alcorn State averaged 76.8 points per game at home last season, and 64.2 away.

In 2022-23, the Braves conceded one fewer points per game at home (69.7) than away (70.7).

Beyond the arc, Alcorn State made fewer treys away (5 per game) than at home (5.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (27.8%) than at home (33.5%) as well.

