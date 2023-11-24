The Clemson Tigers (4-0) hope to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Alcorn State Braves (1-6) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Clemson vs. Alcorn State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Alcorn State vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Alcorn State vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clemson Moneyline Alcorn State Moneyline BetMGM Clemson (-22.5) 145.5 -5000 +1400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Clemson (-22.5) 146.5 -8000 +1800 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Alcorn State vs. Clemson Betting Trends (2022-23)

Alcorn State won 15 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 14 times.

The Braves were an underdog by 22.5 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Clemson went 14-16-0 ATS last season.

Tigers games hit the over 18 out of 30 times last season.

