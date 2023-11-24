In Leflore County, Mississippi, there are interesting high school football games on the docket this week. Info on how to watch them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Leflore County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

Amanda Elzy High School at Winona High School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Winona, MS
  • Conference: 3A Region 3
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.