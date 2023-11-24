The Miami Hurricanes (6-5) face an ACC matchup with the Boston College Eagles (6-5). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Miami (FL) vs. Boston College?

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

City: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Alumni Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Miami (FL) 29, Boston College 24

Miami (FL) has been the moneyline favorite five total times this season. They've gone 3-2 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -375 or shorter, the Hurricanes have a 1-1 record (winning 75% of their games).

This season, Boston College has won three out of the seven games in which it has been the underdog.

The Eagles have been at least a +300 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Hurricanes a 78.9% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Boston College (+10)



Boston College (+10) Miami (FL) has five wins in 10 games versus the spread this season.

The Hurricanes have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 10 points or more (in four chances).

Against the spread, Boston College is 4-7-0 this season.

The Eagles have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 10 points or more (in two chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (48.5)



Over (48.5) Miami (FL) and its opponents have combined to outscore Friday's over/under of 48.5 points four times this season.

In the Boston College's 11 games this season, eight have finished with more combined scoring than Friday's point total of 48.5.

The over/under for the game of 48.5 is 7.9 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Miami (FL) (30.9 points per game) and Boston College (25.5 points per game).

Splits Tables

Miami (FL)

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.1 48.7 49.8 Implied Total AVG 30.3 30 30.8 ATS Record 5-5-0 3-3-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 4-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 2-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 2-0 0-2

Boston College

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.7 50.3 51.1 Implied Total AVG 29.8 30.8 28.6 ATS Record 4-7-0 1-5-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 7-4-0 4-2-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 3-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-4 0-2 3-2

