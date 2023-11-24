The No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-0) look to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Nicholls State Colonels (3-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Mississippi State vs. Nicholls State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network+

Mississippi State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Colonels allow to opponents.

Mississippi State is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 51st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Colonels rank 181st.

The 76.2 points per game the Bulldogs score are the same as the Colonels allow.

When Mississippi State totals more than 76.8 points, it is 2-0.

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Mississippi State averaged 5.7 more points per game (69.6) than it did in road games (63.9).

Defensively the Bulldogs were better in home games last season, giving up 59.3 points per game, compared to 65 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-point shooting, Mississippi State fared better when playing at home last year, making 5.5 treys per game with a 26.7% three-point percentage, compared to 4.3 threes per game and a 24.3% three-point percentage in away games.

Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule