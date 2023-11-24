How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Nicholls State on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-0) look to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Nicholls State Colonels (3-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Mississippi State vs. Nicholls State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network+
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Texas A&M vs Florida Atlantic (11:00 AM ET | November 24)
- North Carolina vs Arkansas (1:00 PM ET | November 24)
Mississippi State Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Colonels allow to opponents.
- Mississippi State is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 51st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Colonels rank 181st.
- The 76.2 points per game the Bulldogs score are the same as the Colonels allow.
- When Mississippi State totals more than 76.8 points, it is 2-0.
Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, Mississippi State averaged 5.7 more points per game (69.6) than it did in road games (63.9).
- Defensively the Bulldogs were better in home games last season, giving up 59.3 points per game, compared to 65 when playing on the road.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Mississippi State fared better when playing at home last year, making 5.5 treys per game with a 26.7% three-point percentage, compared to 4.3 threes per game and a 24.3% three-point percentage in away games.
Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|North Alabama
|W 81-54
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/18/2023
|Washington State
|W 76-64
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|11/19/2023
|Northwestern
|W 66-57
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|11/24/2023
|Nicholls State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/28/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/3/2023
|Southern
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
