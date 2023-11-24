How to Watch the Mississippi State vs. Clemson Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-0) hope to extend a five-game winning streak when visiting the Clemson Tigers (4-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Leonard E. Merrell Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Mississippi State vs. Clemson Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs score an average of 75.6 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 66.8 the Tigers allow.
- Mississippi State is 4-0 when it scores more than 66.8 points.
- Clemson is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 75.6 points.
- The Tigers score 77.6 points per game, 33.4 more points than the 44.2 the Bulldogs give up.
- Clemson has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 44.2 points.
- Mississippi State is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 77.6 points.
- This season the Tigers are shooting 44.3% from the field, 14.6% higher than the Bulldogs concede.
- The Bulldogs make 46.3% of their shots from the field, 4.9% higher than the Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Mississippi State Leaders
- Jerkaila Jordan: 18.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3.2 STL, 49.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
- Jessika Carter: 13.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 BLK, 53.8 FG%
- Erynn Barnum: 7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 BLK, 44.4 FG%
- Debreasha Powe: 9.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 39.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)
- Lauren Park-Lane: 6.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.9 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mississippi State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Jacksonville State
|W 84-45
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/15/2023
|New Orleans
|W 87-26
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/19/2023
|@ Belmont
|W 63-62
|Curb Event Center
|11/24/2023
|Clemson
|-
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/25/2023
|UAPB
|-
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/26/2023
|Tulsa
|-
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.