The No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-0) are heavily favored (-23.5) to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Nicholls State Colonels (3-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. The contest airs on SEC Network+. The matchup has an over/under of 137.5.

Mississippi State vs. Nicholls State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Humphrey Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mississippi State -23.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mississippi State Betting Records & Stats

Mississippi State and its opponents have scored a combined total of more than 137.5 points two times this season (in five games).

Mississippi State's matchups this year have an average total of 135, 2.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bulldogs are 5-0-0 against the spread this season.

Mississippi State has been favored in four games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Bulldogs have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -10000 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 99% chance of a victory for Mississippi State.

Mississippi State vs. Nicholls State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mississippi State 2 40% 76.2 155 58.8 135.6 133.7 Nicholls State 2 50% 78.8 155 76.8 135.6 144.5

Additional Mississippi State Insights & Trends

The 76.2 points per game the Bulldogs put up are the same as the Colonels allow.

Mississippi State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when scoring more than 76.8 points.

Mississippi State vs. Nicholls State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 23.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mississippi State 5-0-0 0-0 2-3-0 Nicholls State 3-1-0 0-0 2-2-0

Mississippi State vs. Nicholls State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Mississippi State Nicholls State 12-4 Home Record 11-2 4-6 Away Record 4-11 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 3-5-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 69.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.3 63.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-7-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

