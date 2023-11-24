The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-5) will attempt to stop a five-game road slide when visiting the CSU Northridge Matadors (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Matadome, airing at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Mississippi Valley State vs. CSU Northridge Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Mississippi Valley State Stats Insights

The Delta Devils are shooting 33.1% from the field, 8.0% lower than the 41.1% the Matadors' opponents have shot this season.

The Delta Devils are the 358th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Matadors sit at 23rd.

The Delta Devils put up 25.0 fewer points per game (49.4) than the Matadors give up to opponents (74.4).

Mississippi Valley State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Mississippi Valley State averaged 9.5 more points per game at home (68.0) than on the road (58.5).

At home, the Delta Devils allowed 70.3 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.5).

Mississippi Valley State sunk more 3-pointers at home (5.6 per game) than away (5.0) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than on the road (35.8%).

Mississippi Valley State Upcoming Schedule