The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-5) will be attempting to halt a five-game losing skid when hitting the road against the CSU Northridge Matadors (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Matadome. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the CSU Northridge vs. Mississippi Valley State matchup in this article.

Mississippi Valley State vs. CSU Northridge Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Matadome in Northridge, California

Matadome in Northridge, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Mississippi Valley State vs. CSU Northridge Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total CSU Northridge Moneyline Mississippi Valley State Moneyline BetMGM CSU Northridge (-15.5) 139.5 -1600 +850 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel CSU Northridge (-14.5) 140.5 -1800 +880 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Mississippi Valley State vs. CSU Northridge Betting Trends

Mississippi Valley State has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Delta Devils have been an underdog by 15.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

CSU Northridge has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

Games featuring the Matadors have hit the over just once this season.

