The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-5) will try to break a five-game losing streak when they visit the CSU Northridge Matadors (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Matadome as heavy, 14.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 139.5.

Mississippi Valley State vs. CSU Northridge Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Northridge, California

Northridge, California Venue: Matadome

Favorite Spread Over/Under CSU Northridge -14.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Delta Devils Betting Records & Stats

Mississippi Valley State has combined with its opponent to score more than 139.5 points only twice this season.

The average total for Mississippi Valley State's games this season is 137.8 points, 1.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Mississippi Valley State is 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

Mississippi Valley State was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Delta Devils have been at least a +850 moneyline underdog five times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Mississippi Valley State has an implied victory probability of 10.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Mississippi Valley State vs. CSU Northridge Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total CSU Northridge 3 75% 79.4 128.8 74.4 162.8 150.5 Mississippi Valley State 2 40% 49.4 128.8 88.4 162.8 143.1

Additional Mississippi Valley State Insights & Trends

The Delta Devils' 49.4 points per game are 25.0 fewer points than the 74.4 the Matadors allow to opponents.

Mississippi Valley State vs. CSU Northridge Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) CSU Northridge 3-1-0 0-0 1-3-0 Mississippi Valley State 2-3-0 2-3 1-4-0

Mississippi Valley State vs. CSU Northridge Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

CSU Northridge Mississippi Valley State 7-8 Home Record 4-6 0-14 Away Record 1-19 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-7-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.0 55.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58.5 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 3-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-7-0

