The South Carolina Gamecocks (4-0) welcome in the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-4) after winning four home games in a row. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Mississippi Valley State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network+

Mississippi Valley State vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Delta Devils' 60 points per game are just 3.7 more points than the 56.3 the Gamecocks allow to opponents.

Mississippi Valley State has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 56.3 points.

South Carolina has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60 points.

The Gamecocks record 13.3 more points per game (100.3) than the Delta Devils allow (87).

South Carolina has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 87 points.

Mississippi Valley State has a 1-2 record when giving up fewer than 100.3 points.

This season the Gamecocks are shooting 50.6% from the field, 4% higher than the Delta Devils give up.

The Delta Devils make 37.2% of their shots from the field, 6.2% higher than the Gamecocks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Mississippi Valley State Leaders

Sh'Diamond McKnight: 14.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 37.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

14.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 37.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Jaylia Reed: 13 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.7 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)

13 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.7 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34) Amberly Brown: 8.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.6 FG%

8.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.6 FG% Leah Turner: 7.4 PTS, 50 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

7.4 PTS, 50 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Syann Holmes: 4.8 PTS, 53.3 FG%

