Can we anticipate Phillip Tomasino scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators play the St. Louis Blues at 3:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Phillip Tomasino score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Tomasino stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, Tomasino scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Blues yet this season.

Tomasino has picked up two assists on the power play.

Tomasino averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Blues defensive stats

On defense, the Blues have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 51 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Tomasino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Flames 1 0 1 11:14 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 14:16 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 10:26 Home W 4-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:57 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 1 1 0 12:05 Away L 6-3 11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:07 Away W 5-2 10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 7:55 Home W 3-2 OT 10/17/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:13 Home L 6-1 10/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:38 Away L 3-2 10/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:08 Home W 3-0

Predators vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

