Friday's game that pits the Southern Miss Eagles (4-0) versus the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (1-3) at Reed Green Coliseum has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-57 in favor of Southern Miss, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on November 24.

The Eagles head into this matchup on the heels of a 61-49 win over Valparaiso on Tuesday.

Southern Miss vs. North Dakota Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Miss vs. North Dakota Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Miss 73, North Dakota 57

Southern Miss Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Eagles outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game last season (posting 64.6 points per game, 187th in college basketball, and conceding 61.4 per contest, 96th in college basketball) and had a +100 scoring differential.

With 65.4 points per game in Sun Belt games, Southern Miss put up 0.8 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (64.6 PPG).

The Eagles put up 65.7 points per game at home last season. On the road, they averaged 64.0 points per contest.

Defensively Southern Miss played better at home last year, ceding 57.3 points per game, compared to 64.8 on the road.

