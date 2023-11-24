Top Warriors vs. Spurs Players to Watch - November 24
The Golden State Warriors (7-9) play the San Antonio Spurs (3-12) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday at Chase Center. Stephen Curry of the Warriors and Keldon Johnson of the Spurs are two players to watch in this contest.
How to Watch Warriors vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Chase Center
- Location: San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, KENS
Warriors' Last Game
The Warriors dropped their most recent game to the Suns, 123-115, on Wednesday. Klay Thompson was their top scorer with 23 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Klay Thompson
|23
|3
|1
|0
|1
|6
|Dario Saric
|17
|6
|4
|2
|0
|2
|Stephen Curry
|16
|3
|6
|0
|0
|1
Spurs' Last Game
In their previous game, the Spurs lost to the Clippers on Wednesday, 109-102. Victor Wembanyama scored a team-high 22 points (and contributed three assists and 15 boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Victor Wembanyama
|22
|15
|3
|1
|3
|1
|Jeremy Sochan
|19
|5
|7
|0
|0
|2
|Devin Vassell
|18
|4
|4
|1
|0
|2
Warriors Players to Watch
- Curry's numbers on the season are 29.4 points, 3.8 assists and 4.7 boards per contest.
- Chris Paul's numbers for the season are 9.6 points, 3.8 boards and 7.6 assists per game, shooting 40.0% from the floor and 32.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Kevon Looney is averaging 6.1 points, 2.8 assists and 9.2 boards per contest.
- Dario Saric averages 10.2 points, 6.3 boards and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 43.5% from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Thompson averages 15.0 points, 3.3 boards and 2.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Wembanyama gets the Spurs 18.8 points, 9.5 boards and 2.5 assists per game. He also averages 1.0 steal and 2.6 blocks (third in NBA).
- Johnson contributes with 16.6 points per game, plus 6.1 boards and 4.4 assists.
- Zach Collins' numbers for the season are 15.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, making 53.1% of his shots from the field and 30.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per game.
- The Spurs get 11.0 points per game from Jeremy Sochan, plus 5.5 boards and 4.5 assists.
- Devin Vassell provides the Spurs 17.4 points, 3.6 boards and 2.9 assists per contest, plus 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Victor Wembanyama
|SA
|17.9
|10.2
|3.0
|0.8
|2.8
|1.4
|Stephen Curry
|GS
|22.6
|3.2
|2.7
|0.4
|0.1
|4.0
|Chris Paul
|GS
|10.5
|3.5
|6.7
|1.5
|0.1
|1.8
|Keldon Johnson
|SA
|15.7
|5.8
|4.0
|0.5
|0.3
|1.9
|Dario Saric
|GS
|10.6
|6.0
|2.0
|0.8
|0.2
|1.3
|Zach Collins
|SA
|16.0
|6.5
|3.2
|0.5
|0.8
|1.3
