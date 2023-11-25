The New Orleans Pelicans, Dyson Daniels included, square off versus the Utah Jazz on Saturday at 9:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 24, Daniels posted seven points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 116-106 win versus the Clippers.

In this piece we'll dive into Daniels' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Dyson Daniels Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.4 9.4 Rebounds 4.5 5.2 5.6 Assists 4.5 3.7 4.1 PRA -- 17.3 19.1 PR -- 13.6 15



Dyson Daniels Insights vs. the Jazz

Daniels has taken 7.3 shots per game this season and made 3.3 per game, which account for 8.3% and 7.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Daniels' opponents, the Jazz, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 103.8 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average the sixth-most possessions per game with 102.7.

On defense, the Jazz have allowed 122.5 points per contest, which is 26th-best in the NBA.

Giving up 41.5 rebounds per game, the Jazz are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA.

The Jazz are the 27th-ranked team in the league, giving up 28.1 assists per contest.

Dyson Daniels vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/15/2022 19 6 3 1 2 0 1 12/13/2022 26 7 5 3 1 0 0

