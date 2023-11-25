MWC foes will meet when the Fresno State Bulldogs (8-3) meet the San Diego State Aztecs (3-8). Keep reading for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is Fresno State vs. San Diego State?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Fresno State 29, San Diego State 21

Fresno State 29, San Diego State 21 Fresno State has won six of the eight games it was listed as the moneyline favorite this season (75%).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter, the Bulldogs have a record of 3-2 (66.7%).

San Diego State has been the underdog in seven games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

This season, the Aztecs have been at least a +175 underdog on the moneyline five times, losing each of those contests.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bulldogs a 69.2% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Fresno State (-5.5)



Fresno State (-5.5) Against the spread, Fresno State is 4-6-0 this season.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in six chances).

San Diego State owns a record of 6-4-0 against the spread this year.

So far this year, the Aztecs have been installed as underdogs by a 5.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47.5)



Over (47.5) Fresno State and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's total of 47.5 points six times this season.

In the San Diego State's 11 games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 47.5.

Fresno State averages 31 points per game against San Diego State's 19.4, amounting to 2.9 points over the contest's total of 47.5.

Splits Tables

Fresno State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.5 53.5 49.5 Implied Total AVG 31.4 35.8 27 ATS Record 4-6-0 2-3-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 2-3-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-2 4-1 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

San Diego State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.6 49.7 47.5 Implied Total AVG 29.3 28.6 30 ATS Record 6-4-0 2-3-0 4-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 2-3-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-7 0-3 0-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.