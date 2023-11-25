Herbert Jones and the rest of the New Orleans Pelicans will be hitting the court versus the Utah Jazz on Saturday at 9:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 24, Jones put up 14 points and four assists in a 116-106 win against the Clippers.

In this piece we'll examine Jones' stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Herbert Jones Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 12.5 11.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 Assists 3.5 3.0 PRA -- 18.8 PR -- 15.8 3PM 1.5 1.2



Herbert Jones Insights vs. the Jazz

Jones is responsible for attempting 6.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.4 per game.

He's made 1.2 threes per game, or 8.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Jones' opponents, the Jazz, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103.8 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average 102.7 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.

The Jazz give up 122.5 points per game, 26th-ranked in the NBA.

The Jazz are the fourth-ranked team in the league, conceding 41.5 rebounds per game.

Conceding 28.1 assists per game, the Jazz are the 27th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Jazz are 25th in the league, conceding 14 makes per game.

Herbert Jones vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/15/2022 21 12 4 4 1 0 1 12/13/2022 20 6 0 2 0 0 0 10/23/2022 35 9 4 1 0 1 0

