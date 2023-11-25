Saturday's contest at Roberto Clemente Coliseum has the Jackson State Tigers (4-1) matching up with the St. John's Red Storm (2-4) at 8:00 PM ET on November 25. Our computer prediction projects a 62-56 win for Jackson State.

The Tigers head into this contest after an 80-33 win over UPR-Mayagüez on Friday.

Jackson State vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico

Jackson State vs. St. John's (NY) Score Prediction

Prediction: Jackson State 62, St. John's (NY) 56

Other SWAC Predictions

Jackson State Schedule Analysis

Jackson State 2023-24 Best Wins

63-54 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 207) on November 20

Jackson State Leaders

Miya Crump: 11 PTS, 2 STL, 37.3 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

11 PTS, 2 STL, 37.3 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16) Angel Jackson: 8.4 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 46.4 FG%

8.4 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 46.4 FG% TI'lan Boler: 9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)

9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20) Daphane White: 10.6 PTS, 67.9 FG%

10.6 PTS, 67.9 FG% Areyanna Hunter: 7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

Jackson State Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 35.8 points per game, with a +179 scoring differential overall. They put up 83 points per game (31st in college basketball) and allow 47.2 per contest (fifth in college basketball).

