Jackson State vs. Georgetown November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Georgetown Hoyas (1-0) meet the Jackson State Tigers (0-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 airing on Fox Sports 2.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Jackson State vs. Georgetown Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 2
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Jackson State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jackson State Top Players (2022-23)
- Romelle Mansel: 8.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Ken Evans: 11.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Coltie Young: 11.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zeke Cook: 7.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chase Adams: 8.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Georgetown Top Players (2022-23)
- Amir "Primo" Spears: 16.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Brandon Murray: 13.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Akok Akok: 6.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Qudus Wahab: 9.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jay Heath: 12.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jackson State vs. Georgetown Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Georgetown Rank
|Georgetown AVG
|Jackson State AVG
|Jackson State Rank
|231st
|69.5
|Points Scored
|67.6
|283rd
|349th
|78.1
|Points Allowed
|73.6
|279th
|101st
|33.0
|Rebounds
|32.0
|163rd
|96th
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|43rd
|324th
|5.8
|3pt Made
|6.3
|288th
|274th
|11.9
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|14.6
|345th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.