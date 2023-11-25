Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson Davis County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Jefferson Davis County, Mississippi, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Jefferson Davis County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jefferson County High School at Gentry High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Indianola, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
