The No. 19 Kansas State Wildcats (8-3) have a Big 12 matchup with the Iowa State Cyclones (6-5). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Kansas State vs. Iowa State?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX

Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Kansas State 36, Iowa State 17

Kansas State 36, Iowa State 17 Kansas State has gone 6-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 75% of those games).

The Wildcats have a 1-1 record (winning 75% of their games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -375 or shorter.

Iowa State has entered the game as an underdog five times this season and won twice.

The Cyclones have played as an underdog of +290 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Wildcats have an implied win probability of 78.9%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Kansas State (-10)



Kansas State (-10) Kansas State is 8-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Wildcats are 4-1 ATS when favored by 10 points or more this season.

Iowa State has five wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Cyclones have been underdogs by 10 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (45.5)



Over (45.5) Kansas State and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's over/under of 45.5 points eight times this season.

In the Iowa State's 11 games this season, five have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 45.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 62.9 points per game, 17.4 points more than the point total of 45.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Kansas State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.6 55.4 53.7 Implied Total AVG 33.1 35.8 29.8 ATS Record 8-3-0 6-0-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-5-0 3-3-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-2 5-0 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Iowa State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.4 44.5 44.3 Implied Total AVG 25.3 24.8 25.8 ATS Record 5-5-0 2-3-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 1-4-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 1-1 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-2 1-1

