The Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-0) will attempt to continue a six-game winning streak when hosting the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Leonard E. Merrell Center. It airs at 4:45 PM ET on ESPN+.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:45 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:45 PM ET Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas

Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Mississippi State vs. UAPB Scoring Comparison

The Golden Lions' 82.8 points per game are 33 more points than the 49.8 the Bulldogs allow.

UAPB has put together a 1-3 record in games it scores more than 49.8 points.

Mississippi State has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 82.8 points.

The 76.5 points per game the Bulldogs put up are the same as the Golden Lions give up.

Mississippi State is 3-0 when scoring more than 78 points.

This year the Bulldogs are shooting 46.9% from the field, 4.3% higher than the Golden Lions concede.

The Golden Lions' 42.6 shooting percentage from the field is nine higher than the Bulldogs have given up.

Mississippi State Leaders

Jerkaila Jordan: 19.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3 STL, 51.8 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)

19.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3 STL, 51.8 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23) Jessika Carter: 13 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK, 51.5 FG%

13 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK, 51.5 FG% Debreasha Powe: 9.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 39.2 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

9.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 39.2 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Erynn Barnum: 7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 46.9 FG%

7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 46.9 FG% Lauren Park-Lane: 7.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54.5 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)

Mississippi State Schedule