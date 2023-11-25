Saturday's contest between the Ole Miss Rebels (5-1) and the Little Rock Trojans (0-4) at The Pavilion at Ole Miss is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-45 and heavily favors Ole Miss to secure the victory. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on November 25.

The Rebels enter this matchup following a 60-49 victory over Michigan on Monday.

Ole Miss vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

Ole Miss vs. Little Rock Score Prediction

Prediction: Ole Miss 72, Little Rock 45

Other SEC Predictions

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

Against the Michigan Wolverines, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Rebels picked up their signature win of the season on November 20, a 60-49 victory.

The Rebels have the most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (two).

The Rebels have one win versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 35th-most in the country.

Ole Miss 2023-24 Best Wins

60-49 over Michigan (No. 22) on November 20

56-47 over Arizona (No. 43) on November 19

80-63 at home over Temple (No. 150) on November 15

67-54 over Howard (No. 235) on November 18

91-44 at home over Queens (NC) (No. 323) on November 6

Ole Miss Leaders

Madison Scott: 11.2 PTS, 9.2 REB, 59.1 FG%

11.2 PTS, 9.2 REB, 59.1 FG% Marquesha Davis: 11.8 PTS, 53.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

11.8 PTS, 53.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Kirsten Deans: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Kennedy Todd-Williams: 8.2 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

8.2 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Kharyssa Richardson: 7.8 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels are outscoring opponents by 14.5 points per game with a +87 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.7 points per game (138th in college basketball) and allow 56.2 per contest (78th in college basketball).

