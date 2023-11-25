The Milwaukee Panthers (3-3) are 3.5-point favorites as they look to extend a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The matchup airs at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is set at 142.5.

Southern Miss vs. Milwaukee Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Milwaukee -3.5 142.5

Golden Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Southern Miss has yet to play a game this season that ended with more than 142.5 combined points scored.

Southern Miss has a 124.2-point average over/under in its contests this season, 18.3 fewer points than this game's point total.

Southern Miss has put together a 0-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Southern Miss was defeated in both of the contests it has played as underdogs this season.

The Golden Eagles have played as an underdog of +135 or more once this season and lost that game.

Southern Miss has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Southern Miss vs. Milwaukee Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Milwaukee 3 75% 75.3 138.6 76.3 137.1 151.3 Southern Miss 0 0% 63.3 138.6 60.8 137.1 137.5

Additional Southern Miss Insights & Trends

The Golden Eagles score an average of 63.3 points per game, 13.0 fewer points than the 76.3 the Panthers allow to opponents.

Southern Miss vs. Milwaukee Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Milwaukee 1-3-0 0-2 2-2-0 Southern Miss 0-4-0 0-1 0-3-0

Southern Miss vs. Milwaukee Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Milwaukee Southern Miss 15-3 Home Record 15-0 6-7 Away Record 8-7 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.6 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

