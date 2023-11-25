The Southern Miss Eagles (5-0) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when hosting the Samford Bulldogs (4-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. It airs at 5:00 PM ET.

Southern Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Miss vs. Samford Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs' 67.2 points per game are 13.0 more points than the 54.2 the Eagles give up.
  • When it scores more than 54.2 points, Samford is 4-1.
  • Southern Miss' record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 67.2 points.
  • The Eagles score 78.4 points per game, 20.0 more points than the 58.4 the Bulldogs give up.
  • When Southern Miss scores more than 58.4 points, it is 5-0.
  • Samford has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 78.4 points.
  • This year the Eagles are shooting 47.1% from the field, 10.9% higher than the Bulldogs concede.
  • The Bulldogs shoot 43.0% from the field, 8.7% higher than the Eagles allow.

Southern Miss Leaders

  • Domonique Davis: 20.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 53.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)
  • Brikayla Gray: 8.4 PTS, 55.9 FG%
  • Morgan Sieper: 9.8 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (11-for-22)
  • Lani Cornfield: 9.4 PTS, 45.0 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
  • Melyia Grayson: 10.2 PTS, 60.0 FG%

Southern Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 @ North Alabama W 91-63 Flowers Hall
11/21/2023 Valparaiso W 61-49 Reed Green Coliseum
11/24/2023 North Dakota W 75-53 Reed Green Coliseum
11/25/2023 Samford - Reed Green Coliseum
12/2/2023 Ole Miss - Reed Green Coliseum
12/10/2023 @ Memphis - Elma Roane Fieldhouse

