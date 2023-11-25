The Southern Miss Eagles (5-0) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when hosting the Samford Bulldogs (4-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. It airs at 5:00 PM ET.

Southern Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Miss vs. Samford Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs' 67.2 points per game are 13.0 more points than the 54.2 the Eagles give up.

When it scores more than 54.2 points, Samford is 4-1.

Southern Miss' record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 67.2 points.

The Eagles score 78.4 points per game, 20.0 more points than the 58.4 the Bulldogs give up.

When Southern Miss scores more than 58.4 points, it is 5-0.

Samford has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 78.4 points.

This year the Eagles are shooting 47.1% from the field, 10.9% higher than the Bulldogs concede.

The Bulldogs shoot 43.0% from the field, 8.7% higher than the Eagles allow.

Southern Miss Leaders

Domonique Davis: 20.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 53.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

20.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 53.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18) Brikayla Gray: 8.4 PTS, 55.9 FG%

8.4 PTS, 55.9 FG% Morgan Sieper: 9.8 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (11-for-22)

9.8 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (11-for-22) Lani Cornfield: 9.4 PTS, 45.0 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

9.4 PTS, 45.0 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) Melyia Grayson: 10.2 PTS, 60.0 FG%

Southern Miss Schedule