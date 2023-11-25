The Troy Trojans (9-2) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at M.M. Roberts Stadium in a Sun Belt clash.

Troy has the 55th-ranked offense this season (29.2 points per game), and has been more effective on defense, ranking ninth-best with only 16.6 points allowed per game. From an offensive angle, Southern Miss is accumulating 359.4 total yards per contest (88th-ranked). It ranks 108th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (411.2 total yards allowed per game).

Southern Miss vs. Troy Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPNU

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Southern Miss vs. Troy Key Statistics

Southern Miss Troy 359.4 (91st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 422.4 (46th) 411.2 (100th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.5 (11th) 163.4 (60th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 153.3 (73rd) 196 (100th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 269.1 (32nd) 15 (61st) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (48th) 15 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (30th)

Southern Miss Stats Leaders

Billy Wiles has racked up 1,934 yards (175.8 yards per game) while completing 53.3% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Frank Gore Jr., has carried the ball 218 times for 1,036 yards (94.2 per game) with nine touchdowns.

Rodrigues Clark has run for 405 yards across 66 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Jakarius Caston has hauled in 606 receiving yards on 32 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Latreal Jones has totaled 498 receiving yards (45.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 36 receptions.

Tiaquelin Mims has racked up 396 reciving yards (36 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson has 2,846 passing yards for Troy, completing 60.8% of his passes and recording 24 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Kimani Vidal has carried the ball 238 times for a team-high 1,281 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times as a runner. He's also tacked on 17 catches for 198 yards (18 per game) and one touchdown via the pass.

Damien Taylor has racked up 288 yards on 59 carries, scoring one time.

Jabre Barber has hauled in 53 catches for 769 yards (69.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Chris Lewis has put together a 571-yard season so far with eight touchdowns, reeling in 25 passes on 48 targets.

Deshon Stoudemire has racked up 37 receptions for 512 yards, an average of 46.5 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

