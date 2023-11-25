The Troy Trojans (9-2) visit the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 in a matchup between Sun Belt opponents at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Southern Miss is a 16.5-point underdog. The point total is 47.5 for the game.

On defense, Troy has been a top-25 unit, ranking 13th-best by surrendering just 301.5 yards per game. The offense ranks 44th (422.4 yards per game). Southern Miss ranks 90th in points per game (23.7), but it has been less productive defensively, ranking seventh-worst in the FBS with 35.8 points surrendered per contest.

Southern Miss vs. Troy Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Location: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium

TV Channel: ESPNU

Troy vs Southern Miss Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Troy -16.5 -110 -110 47.5 -110 -110 -900 +575

Southern Miss Recent Performance

Offensively, the Golden Eagles are struggling right now -- in their past three games, they are gaining just 360 yards per game (-66-worst in college football). On defense, they are giving up 344 (59th-ranked).

The Golden Eagles are third-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (26 per game) and -1-worst in points allowed (26.3).

In its past three games, Southern Miss has thrown for 180 yards per game (-42-worst in the country), and allowed 197 through the air (105th).

The Golden Eagles are gaining 180 rushing yards per game in their past three games (78th in college football), and conceding 147 per game (11th-worst).

The Golden Eagles have covered the spread twice and are 3-0 overall in their last three contests.

In its past three contests, Southern Miss has hit the over twice.

Southern Miss Betting Records & Stats

Southern Miss has a 3-7-0 record against the spread this year.

The Golden Eagles have covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.

The teams have hit the over in seven of Southern Miss' 10 games with a set total.

Southern Miss has won one of the seven games it has played as an underdog this season.

Southern Miss has been at least a +575 moneyline underdog three times this season, but lost all of those games.

Southern Miss Stats Leaders

Billy Wiles has racked up 1,934 yards (175.8 yards per game) while completing 53.3% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Frank Gore Jr. is his team's leading rusher with 218 carries for 1,036 yards, or 94.2 per game. He's found paydirt nine times on the ground, as well.

Rodrigues Clark has compiled 405 yards on 66 carries with two touchdowns.

Jakarius Caston leads his team with 606 receiving yards on 32 catches with six touchdowns.

Latreal Jones has 36 receptions (on 59 targets) for a total of 498 yards (45.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Tiaquelin Mims' 35 catches (on 59 targets) have netted him 396 yards (36 ypg) and one touchdown.

Jalil Clemons leads the team with 5.5 sacks, and also has nine TFL and 28 tackles.

Southern Miss' tackle leader, Dylan Lawrence, has 59 tackles, one TFL, and one sack this year.

Jay Stanley has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 52 tackles and three passes defended to his name.

