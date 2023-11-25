The UCLA Bruins (7-4) take on a fellow Pac-12 foe when they host the California Golden Bears (5-6) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at the Rose Bowl.

UCLA sports the 67th-ranked offense this season (27.5 points per game), and has been more effective on defense, ranking 11th-best with just 16.7 points allowed per game. Cal has been sputtering on defense, ranking 11th-worst with 35 points surrendered per game. It has been more effective on offense, compiling 31.5 points per contest (40th-ranked).

We dig deep into all of the info you need before this matchup begins in this article.

UCLA vs. Cal Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California Venue: Rose Bowl

UCLA vs. Cal Key Statistics

UCLA Cal 423.5 (47th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 403.4 (60th) 298.7 (10th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 419.2 (104th) 201.7 (16th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 186.4 (30th) 221.8 (69th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 217 (80th) 18 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 22 (123rd) 21 (11th) Takeaways (Rank) 21 (11th)

UCLA Stats Leaders

Dante Moore has 1,344 pass yards for UCLA, completing 52% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

Carson Steele has carried the ball 155 times for a team-high 793 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times.

Tomarion Harden has piled up 675 yards on 126 attempts, scoring six times.

Logan Loya has hauled in 49 catches for 562 yards (51.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

J.Michael Sturdivant has caught 29 passes while averaging 39.8 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Moliki Matavao has a total of 242 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 10 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Cal Stats Leaders

Fernando Mendoza has racked up 1,269 yards (115.4 ypg) while completing 62.2% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jaydn Ott, has carried the ball 208 times for 1,181 yards (107.4 per game) with 11 touchdowns.

Isaiah Ifanse has run for 365 yards across 70 carries, scoring seven touchdowns.

Jeremiah Hunter has registered 51 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 574 (52.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 84 times and has five touchdowns.

Trond Grizzell has caught 33 passes and compiled 498 receiving yards (45.3 per game) with five touchdowns.

Taj Davis has racked up 387 reciving yards (35.2 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

