Paul Bunyan's Axe is on the line when the Wisconsin Badgers (6-5) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-6) hit the field. For odds and best bets, keep reading.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Wisconsin vs. Minnesota? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Wisconsin vs. Minnesota?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Minnesota 23, Wisconsin 22

Minnesota 23, Wisconsin 22 Wisconsin has won 55.6% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (5-4).

The Badgers have gone 3-3 when they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter (55.6%).

Minnesota has been an underdog in four games this season and won one (25%) of those contests.

The Golden Gophers have entered four games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and are in those contests.

The Badgers have a 60.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Minnesota (+2.5)



Minnesota (+2.5) Wisconsin is 4-5-1 against the spread this year.

So far in 2023, the Badgers have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more nine times and are 3-5-1 ATS in those contests.

Minnesota has three wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Golden Gophers have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more four times this year and covered the spread once.

Parlay your bets together on the Wisconsin vs. Minnesota matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (43.5)



Over (43.5) This season, five of Wisconsin's 11 games have gone over Saturday's total of 43.5 points.

There have been six Minnesota games that have ended with a combined score higher than 43.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 43.1 points per game, 0.4 points fewer than the point total of 43.5 for this game.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Wisconsin

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.9 46.8 49.5 Implied Total AVG 29.8 31.2 27.8 ATS Record 4-5-1 2-3-1 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 2-4-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-4 3-2 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Minnesota

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.8 45.3 44.3 Implied Total AVG 27.8 28 27.6 ATS Record 3-8-0 2-4-0 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 5-6-0 3-3-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-3 4-1 0-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.