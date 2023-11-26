Sunday's contest features the Baylor Bears (4-0) and the Alcorn State Braves (0-3) facing off at Ferrell Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 82-49 win for heavily favored Baylor according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 26.

The Braves head into this matchup on the heels of a 53-42 loss to New Orleans on Tuesday.

Alcorn State vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Alcorn State vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 82, Alcorn State 49

Alcorn State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Braves were outscored by 2.3 points per game last season (scoring 64.1 points per game to rank 200th in college basketball while giving up 66.4 per outing to rank 235th in college basketball) and had a -67 scoring differential overall.

Alcorn State averaged 2 more points in SWAC games (66.1) than overall (64.1).

The Braves scored 70.7 points per game at home last season, and 58.8 on the road.

Alcorn State allowed fewer points at home (62.2 per game) than on the road (69.9) last season.

