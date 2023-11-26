New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave has a tough matchup in Week 12 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are conceding the eighth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 200.4 per game.

Olave has reeled in 56 balls (on 94 targets) for a team-leading 657 yards (65.7 per game) and three scores this year.

Olave vs. the Falcons

Olave vs the Falcons (since 2021): 2 GP / 47 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 47 REC YPG / REC TD Atlanta has allowed three opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

14 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Falcons this year.

Two opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Atlanta on the season.

The Falcons yield 200.4 passing yards per game, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Falcons have put up 17 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). The Falcons' defense is 26th in the league in that category.

Chris Olave Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 69.5 (-115)

Olave Receiving Insights

In five of 10 games this season, Olave has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Olave has 24.6% of his team's target share (94 targets on 382 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 94 times, averaging 7.0 yards per target (84th in NFL).

Olave has posted a touchdown catch in three of 10 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has three total touchdowns this season (15.0% of his team's 20 offensive TDs).

Olave has been targeted nine times in the red zone (18.8% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts).

Olave's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Vikings 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 TAR / 6 REC / 94 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/5/2023 Week 9 8 TAR / 6 REC / 46 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/29/2023 Week 8 9 TAR / 5 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/19/2023 Week 7 15 TAR / 7 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/15/2023 Week 6 10 TAR / 7 REC / 96 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

