Will Colton Sissons Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 26?
On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators match up against the Winnipeg Jets. Is Colton Sissons going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Colton Sissons score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)
Sissons stats and insights
- Sissons has scored in five of 19 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not scored versus the Jets this season in one game (zero shots).
- Sissons has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Sissons averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.7%.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have given up 55 goals in total (2.9 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Sissons recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|17:46
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|18:17
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|16:01
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|17:13
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:46
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:46
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|17:37
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|18:04
|Away
|L 4-2
Predators vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
