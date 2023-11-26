Jimmy Graham did not participate in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints' Week 12 game against the Atlanta Falcons begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Graham's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Jimmy Graham and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Keep an eye on Graham's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Jimmy Graham Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Rest

No other receivers are on the injury report for the Saints.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 12 Injury Reports

Saints vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Graham 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 2 1 8 0 1 8.0

Graham Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Packers 1 1 8 1 Week 5 @Patriots 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.