Kyle Connor and Filip Forsberg will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Winnipeg Jets play the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday, November 26 at 8:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Predators vs. Jets Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Predators Players to Watch

Forsberg has totaled 11 goals (0.6 per game) and put up 13 assists (0.7 per game), averaging 4.3 shots per game and shooting 13.4%. This places him among the leaders for Nashville with 24 total points (1.3 per game).

Ryan O'Reilly has made a big impact for Nashville this season with 18 points (10 goals and eight assists).

This season, Nashville's Gustav Nyquist has 14 points, courtesy of two goals (11th on team) and 12 assists (second).

In the crease, Kevin Lankinen has a 3-1-0 record this season, with a .913 save percentage (19th in the league). In 5 games, he has 137 saves, and has conceded 13 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Jets Players to Watch

Connor is one of Winnipeg's top contributors (23 points), via put up 14 goals and nine assists.

Mark Scheifele has picked up 22 points (1.2 per game), scoring seven goals and adding 15 assists.

Joshua Morrissey's 18 points this season are via three goals and 15 assists.

Laurent Brossoit (2-1-1) has a goals against average of 3.0 on the season. His .875% save percentage ranks 61st in the NHL.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators vs. Jets Stat Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 7th 3.63 Goals Scored 3.37 10th 9th 2.89 Goals Allowed 3.26 18th 12th 31.6 Shots 31.5 13th 5th 28.1 Shots Allowed 30.1 14th 21st 18.46% Power Play % 20% 18th 27th 73.77% Penalty Kill % 73.44% 28th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.