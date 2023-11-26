The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) take a three-game losing streak into their contest with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The spread forecasts a close game, with the Saints favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is set at 42.5 in the outing.

Interested in live betting the Saints/Falcons matchup this week? Here are some stats and trends to help guide you with your in-game wagers.

Saints vs. Falcons Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Saints have been winning two times, have trailed three times, and have been tied five times.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 4.3 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 4.7 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Falcons have been leading after the first quarter in three games, have been behind after the first quarter in four games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games .

2nd Quarter

In 10 games this year, the Saints have won the second quarter three times, been outscored five times, and tied two times.

New Orleans' offense is averaging five points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 8.5 points on average in the second quarter.

The Falcons have outscored their opponent in the second quarter two times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up two times in 10 games this year.

3rd Quarter

In 10 games this year, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the third quarter seven times and tied three times.

Offensively, New Orleans is averaging 5.4 points in the third quarter (eighth-ranked) this season. It is giving up 1.2 points on average in the third quarter (second-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Falcons have won the third quarter in two games this season, lost the third quarter in six games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

4th Quarter

In 10 games this year, the Saints have won the fourth quarter five times, lost four times, and been knotted up one time.

New Orleans' offense is averaging six points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 6.1 points on average in that quarter.

This year, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in six games, lost that quarter in three games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

Saints vs. Falcons Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Saints have been leading after the first half in four games (3-1 in those contests), have been behind after the first half in five games (1-4), and have been knotted up after the first half in one game (1-0) in 2023.

The Falcons have had the lead one time, have been losing seven times, and have been tied two times at the conclusion of the first half this season.

2nd Half

In 10 games this year, the Saints have won the second half six times (4-2 record in those games), lost two times (0-2), and been knotted up two times (1-1).

New Orleans' offense is averaging 11.4 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is surrendering 7.3 points on average in the second half.

Digging into scoring in the second half, the Falcons have won the second half in six games, with a 4-2 record in those contests. They have lost the second half in four games (0-4).

