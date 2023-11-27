Monday's game between the Lipscomb Bisons (3-2) and Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-5) going head to head at Harrison HPER Complex has a projected final score of 73-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Lipscomb, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET on November 27.

In their last time out, the Delta Devils lost 101-19 to South Carolina on Friday.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi

Mississippi Valley State vs. Lipscomb Score Prediction

Prediction: Lipscomb 73, Mississippi Valley State 66

Other SWAC Predictions

Mississippi Valley State Schedule Analysis

On November 16, the Delta Devils picked up their best win of the season, an 85-82 victory over the McNeese Cowgirls, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 348) in our computer rankings.

The Delta Devils have three losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the third-most in the country.

The Delta Devils have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country (two).

Mississippi Valley State Leaders

Sh'Diamond McKnight: 13.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 35 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

13.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 35 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Jaylia Reed: 10.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 31.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44)

10.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 31.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44) Amberly Brown: 7.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 26.2 FG%

7.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 26.2 FG% Leah Turner: 6.5 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

6.5 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19) Syann Holmes: 4.2 PTS, 42.1 FG%

Mississippi Valley State Performance Insights

The Delta Devils' -217 scoring differential (being outscored by 36.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 53.2 points per game (331st in college basketball) while giving up 89.3 per outing (358th in college basketball).

