The Xavier Musketeers (4-2) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Cintas Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Golden Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (43%).

In games Xavier shoots higher than 43% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Golden Grizzlies are the 205th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Musketeers sit at 126th.

The Musketeers average 77.3 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 71.7 the Golden Grizzlies give up.

Xavier is 3-0 when scoring more than 71.7 points.

Oakland Stats Insights

The Golden Grizzlies' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (37%).

Oakland has put together a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37% from the field.

The Golden Grizzlies score six more points per game (72.7) than the Musketeers give up to opponents (66.7).

Oakland has a 3-1 record when giving up fewer than 77.3 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Xavier scored 83.6 points per game last year at home, which was 3.1 more points than it averaged on the road (80.5).

In 2022-23, the Musketeers surrendered 71.7 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 77.1.

Xavier sunk 7.2 treys per game with a 38% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.5% points worse than it averaged in away games (8.1, 40.5%).

Oakland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Oakland scored 8.5 more points per game at home (78.4) than away (69.9).

The Golden Grizzlies gave up fewer points at home (76.1 per game) than away (76.2) last season.

Beyond the arc, Oakland drained more 3-pointers on the road (7.5 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (30.9%) than at home (30.1%).

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/18/2023 Washington L 74-71 T-Mobile Arena 11/19/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) W 66-49 T-Mobile Arena 11/24/2023 Bryant W 100-75 Cintas Center 11/27/2023 Oakland - Cintas Center 12/1/2023 Houston - Cintas Center 12/5/2023 Delaware - Cintas Center

Oakland Upcoming Schedule