The New Orleans Pelicans, Zion Williamson included, match up versus the Utah Jazz on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Williamson, in his most recent game (November 24 win against the Clippers), produced 32 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Now let's dig into Williamson's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zion Williamson Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 25.5 23.2 Rebounds 6.5 5.9 Assists 4.5 4.6 PRA -- 33.7 PR -- 29.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Williamson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Zion Williamson Insights vs. the Jazz

Williamson has taken 17.2 shots per game this season and made 9.4 per game, which account for 14.8% and 17.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

Williamson's Pelicans average 102.6 possessions per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams, while the Jazz have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 103.8 possessions per contest.

Giving up 121.1 points per game, the Jazz are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

Allowing 41.5 rebounds per game, the Jazz are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA.

The Jazz concede 28.3 assists per game, 27th-ranked in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Zion Williamson vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/15/2022 42 31 8 8 1 2 0 12/13/2022 26 26 9 5 0 0 2 10/23/2022 30 25 6 1 0 2 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.