The Clemson Tigers (5-0) will look to continue a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. It airs at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Alabama vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Alabama Stats Insights

This season, the Crimson Tide have a 54.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 12.1% higher than the 42.0% of shots the Tigers' opponents have knocked down.

Alabama is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 42.0% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are the 61st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 188th.

The Crimson Tide score 31.0 more points per game (97.8) than the Tigers allow (66.8).

Alabama is 5-1 when scoring more than 66.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Clemson Stats Insights

The Tigers' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).

This season, Clemson has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.9% from the field.

The Tigers are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide sit at 70th.

The Tigers score an average of 79.6 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 74.8 the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.

When Clemson allows fewer than 97.8 points, it is 5-0.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Alabama performed better when playing at home last year, scoring 89.5 points per game, compared to 73.7 per game on the road.

The Crimson Tide surrendered 65.0 points per game last season in home games, which was 4.0 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (69.0).

Alabama sunk 11.1 treys per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged in away games (8.7 threes per game, 31.1% three-point percentage).

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Clemson put up 78.4 points per game last season, 6.6 more than it averaged away (71.8).

In 2022-23, the Tigers allowed 7.9 fewer points per game at home (65.2) than away (73.1).

Beyond the arc, Clemson knocked down fewer triples away (7.3 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.2%) than at home (38.8%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2023 Mercer W 98-67 Coleman Coliseum 11/24/2023 Ohio State L 92-81 Raider Arena 11/25/2023 Oregon W 99-91 Raider Arena 11/28/2023 Clemson - Coleman Coliseum 12/4/2023 Arkansas State - Coleman Coliseum 12/9/2023 Purdue - Coca-Cola Coliseum

Clemson Upcoming Schedule