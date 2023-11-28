Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Benton County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Benton County, Mississippi today, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Benton County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Pontotoc High School at Hickory Flat Attendance Center
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Hickory Flat, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.