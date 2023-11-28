De Soto County, Mississippi has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and info on how to watch them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

De Soto County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Margolin Hebrew Academy at Northpoint Christian School

  • Game Time: 4:55 PM CT on November 28
  • Location: Southaven, MS
  • Conference: Class A - West Region - District 6
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.