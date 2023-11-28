Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in George County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in George County, Mississippi, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
George County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
George County High School at Mobile Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Mobile Christian, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
