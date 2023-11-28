Will Kiefer Sherwood Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 28?
When the Nashville Predators square off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Kiefer Sherwood light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Kiefer Sherwood score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Sherwood stats and insights
- Sherwood has scored in five of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.
- Sherwood has no points on the power play.
- Sherwood averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.2%.
Penguins defensive stats
- On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 52 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 14.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Sherwood recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|10:27
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|3
|1
|2
|10:25
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|9:55
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:34
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:26
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|8:07
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|10:08
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:30
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|13:34
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:13
|Away
|W 5-2
Predators vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT
