How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Georgia Tech on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-0) will try to build on a six-game winning run when visiting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Mississippi State vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Mississippi State Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 44.7% the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.
- Mississippi State is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.
- The Yellow Jackets are the 147th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 22nd.
- The Bulldogs score just 1.7 fewer points per game (75.8) than the Yellow Jackets allow (77.5).
- Mississippi State has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 77.5 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, Mississippi State put up 5.7 more points per game (69.6) than it did away from home (63.9).
- At home, the Bulldogs ceded 5.7 fewer points per game (59.3) than in road games (65).
- At home, Mississippi State drained 1.2 more three-pointers per game (5.5) than in road games (4.3). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (26.7%) compared to on the road (24.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Washington State
|W 76-64
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|11/19/2023
|Northwestern
|W 66-57
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|11/24/2023
|Nicholls State
|W 74-61
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/28/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/3/2023
|Southern
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Tulane
|-
|State Farm Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.