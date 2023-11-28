The Ole Miss Rebels (5-0) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the NC State Wolfpack (4-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The point total is set at 146.5 for the matchup.

Ole Miss vs. NC State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Pavilion at Ole Miss

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ole Miss -1.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ole Miss Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, one Ole Miss matchup has gone over 146.5 points.

Ole Miss has an average point total of 139.2 in its matchups this year, 7.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Rebels have a 0-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Ole Miss has been listed as the favorite three times this season and has won all of those games.

The Rebels are undefeated in three games this season when favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.

Ole Miss has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Ole Miss vs. NC State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ole Miss 1 20% 72.2 154.8 67.0 136.8 137.3 NC State 3 60% 82.6 154.8 69.8 136.8 146.5

Additional Ole Miss Insights & Trends

The 72.2 points per game the Rebels put up are just 2.4 more points than the Wolfpack allow (69.8).

When Ole Miss puts up more than 69.8 points, it is 0-4 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

Ole Miss vs. NC State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ole Miss 0-5-0 0-5 2-3-0 NC State 2-3-0 0-1 3-2-0

Ole Miss vs. NC State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ole Miss NC State 7-10 Home Record 15-2 2-9 Away Record 4-6 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.3 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

