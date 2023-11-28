Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pearl River County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Pearl River County, Mississippi, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pearl River County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pass Christian High School at Picayune Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Picayune, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Poplarville High School at Pearl River Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Carriere, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.