If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Pearl River County, Mississippi, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pearl River County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pass Christian High School at Picayune Memorial High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Picayune, MS

Picayune, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Poplarville High School at Pearl River Central High School