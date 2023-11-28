Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Perry County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
If you reside in Perry County, Mississippi and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Perry County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Perry Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: New Augusta, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.