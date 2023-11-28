How to Watch Providence vs. Wagner on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Wagner Seahawks (2-3) will try to stop a three-game road losing skid at the Providence Friars (5-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Providence vs. Wagner Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Providence Stats Insights
- The Friars make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Seahawks have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
- Providence is 4-0 when it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.
- The Friars are the 84th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Seahawks rank 242nd.
- The 74.7 points per game the Friars score are 13.1 more points than the Seahawks allow (61.6).
- Providence is 5-1 when scoring more than 61.6 points.
Wagner Stats Insights
- This season, Wagner has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 36.6% from the field.
- The Seahawks are the 242nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Friars sit at 175th.
- The Seahawks score an average of 63.0 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 64.7 the Friars allow.
- Wagner has a 2-3 record when allowing fewer than 74.7 points.
Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Providence averaged 82.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 73.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 9.0 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Friars gave up 70.5 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 71.8.
- Providence made 7.1 threes per game with a 37.0% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.9 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.2 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).
Wagner Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Wagner scored 63.7 points per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (62.2).
- The Seahawks gave up fewer points at home (55.8 per game) than on the road (66.5) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Wagner drained fewer treys on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.2%) than at home (31.7%) as well.
Providence Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Kansas State
|L 73-70
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/19/2023
|Georgia
|W 71-64
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/24/2023
|Lehigh
|W 78-64
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/28/2023
|Wagner
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|Rhode Island
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/5/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
Wagner Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Rhode Island
|L 69-53
|Thomas F. Ryan Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|L 72-51
|Prudential Center
|11/25/2023
|NJIT
|W 64-51
|Spiro Sports Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|@ Stony Brook
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Coppin State
|-
|Physical Education Complex
