Tyson Barrie and the Nashville Predators will play on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Pittsburgh Penguins. If you're thinking about a wager on Barrie against the Penguins, we have lots of info to help.

Tyson Barrie vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +185)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Barrie Season Stats Insights

Barrie's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:54 per game on the ice, is -4.

Through 20 games this year, Barrie has yet to score a goal.

Barrie has a point in six of 20 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In six of 20 games this year, Barrie has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Barrie's implied probability to go over his point total is 35.1% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.3% of Barrie going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Barrie Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 52 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 20 Games 3 8 Points 3 0 Goals 1 8 Assists 2

